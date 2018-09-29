Hamzat steps down Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries

news

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Femi Hamzat has stepped down for one of the contenders, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This is coming few hours before the APC governorship primaries scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the anointed candidate of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

According to Punch, Hamzat announced his decision to withdraw from the governorship race at a press conference in Lagos.

He also called on his supporters to vote for Sanwo-Olu, who he described as a man of intergrity.

The Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode will be slugging it out with Sanwo-Olu at the primaries.

Ambode, according to reports, has fallen out with his mentor, Tinubu.

Also, a Twitter user, @EromoEgbejule has posted a document showing signatures, supposed to be that of 36 members of the Lagos House of Assembly who have endorsed Babajide Sanwo-olu.

The authenticity of the document has not been confirmed yet.