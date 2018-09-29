Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Hamzat steps down Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries

Sanwo-Olu Hamzat steps down as Lagos lawmakers endorse APC guber aspirant

This is coming few hours before the APC governorship primaries scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

  • Published:
Hamzat steps down Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries play Hamzat steps down Sanwo-Olu ahead of APC primaries (Premium Times )

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Femi Hamzat has stepped down for one of the contenders, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

This is coming few hours before the APC governorship primaries scheduled to hold on Sunday, September 30, 2018.

Sanwo-Olu is believed to be the anointed candidate of the APC national leader, Bola Tinubu.

According to Punch, Hamzat announced his decision to withdraw from the governorship race at a press conference in Lagos.

He also called on his supporters to vote for Sanwo-Olu, who he described as a man of intergrity.

The Governor of Lagos state, Akinwunmi Ambode  will be slugging it out with Sanwo-Olu at the primaries.

Ambode, according to reports, has fallen out with his mentor, Tinubu.

ALSO READ: Read how Ambode disrespected Aregbesola in his office

Also, a Twitter user, @EromoEgbejule has posted a document showing signatures,  supposed to be that of  36 members of the Lagos House of Assembly who have endorsed Babajide Sanwo-olu.

 

The authenticity of the document has not been confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode has expressed his readiness to participate in the upcoming APC primaries.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Osun Governorship Election APC's Oyetola defeats PDP's Adeleke in rerunbullet
2 Osun Governorship Rerun Election Situation report from polling units...bullet
3 Osun Governorship Election Here are the official results of rerun...bullet

Related Articles

Aiteo Cup 2018 NPFL sides advance to quarter-finals of cup competition
Lagos Governorship Primary "Tinubu has no plans to endorse Ambode, don’t believe the lies"
Opinion Lagos as the renewed test of political party influence in Nigeria
Opinion Consolidating the gains of skills development in Lagos
Opinion Osun’s Tom and Jerry show, the Lagos broad screen cinema, and the lessons from both
Lagos Governorship Primary We are fully ready, says APC
Tinubu APC National Leader says victory in Osun shows democracy at work

Politics

President Muhammadu Buhari
APC Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 802,819 votes in Katsina
Plateau Govt condemns attack on Governor Lalong’s convoy
Simon Lalong Plateau Gov. appoints Gyang as campaign DG
Danjuma Goje
In Gombe Vote APC to address PDP’s inadequacies – Goje
Presidential Primaries Buhari scores 202,599 votes in Jigawa
X
Advertisement