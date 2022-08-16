Hakeem Baba-Ahmed denies selling Peter Obi to the North

He spoke while replying to a social media user who accused him of selling Obi to the Northerners.

What the twitter user said: In a now taken down tweet, the Twitter user had claimed that Baba-Ahmed would benefit from Obi’s presidency.

The Twitter user had written: “You need to understand that Dr. Hakeem Baba Ahmed undoubtedly benefits more when Obi/Datti wins the Presidency.

“However, he needs to sell obi to Northerners to achieve that, thus, he is asking South East leaders to condemn the attack so that he can tell Northerners that Obi can be trusted.”

Baba-Ahmed said he can only sell presidential candidates who meet his own standard of a potentially good leader to Northerners.

Baba-Ahmed once defended Peter Obi, others: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed was reacting to a Twitter user who said he was scared the LP presidential candidate will divide the country if elected president.

The Twitter user @AnthonyAnya33, wrote: “I understand why you’re scared… he will divide the country but ask yourself what if he fails to win do you think the country will remain one?”

But Baba-Ahmed ] pointed out that no presidential candidate would divide the country if elected in 2023.

He said: “I am afraid you are wrong on both counts. Not Obi, no candidate will divide the country when he becomes President, unless he deliberately chooses to govern in a manner that infinitely dwarfs the current administration’s record.

“The country will not divide if Obi does not win either.”

What you should know: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, is the older brother to Peter Obi's running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed.