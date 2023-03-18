ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen storms polling unit in Lagos state, snatch ballot boxes

Adeayo Adebiyi

There are reports that gunmen have stormed Polling Unit 075 in Iyana-Isashi in Lagos State and carted away with the ballot boxes.

Eye witnesses confirmed to the media that thugs wielding manchettes and bottles stormed the polling unit while voting was going on carted away with the voting materials.

This news follows the pattern of voter intimidation and harassment that has met the governorship elections in Lagos state.

As at the time of filling this report, INEC was yet to comment on the incident.

