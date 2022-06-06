RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Gumau picks NNPP Bauchi South Senatorial ticket

Mr Lawal Gumau has won the ticket of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the Bauchi South Senatorial District.

Lawal Gumau (PremiumTimesNG)
The Returning Officer and Secretary, Senatorial Primary Election Committee, Kabir Hassan, announced Gumau’s victory at the end of the exercise held on Sunday night in Bauchi.

He said Gumau polled 230 votes as against zero votes scored by his opponent, Shehu Abdullahi.

Kabir said 231 delegates were accredited, 230 votes casted and one void vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Musa Maijama’a, one of the aspirants withdrew from the race few hours to the election.

Gumau had earlier contested the election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and lost to Shehu Umar who scored 188 votes as against his 182 votes.

After the APC primary, Gumau, a serving senator, defected to the NNPP and joined its senatorial primary.

He first became a senator via a bye-election in 2018, after the death of Sen. Ali Wakili, and re-elected in 2019.

In his acceptance speech, Gumau appreciated God for his victory, and commended the party and delegates for the confidence reposed in him.

Also reacting, Abdullahi, rejected the result, saying that he was not aware of the party’s primary in the state.

“The party leadership gave me automatic ticket and I’m the only candidate of the party for the Bauchi South Senatorial District,” he alleged.

