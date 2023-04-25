Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

In an interview with Daily Sun, Yara revealed that the video was shot in 2016 when Tinubu visited Guinea as a guest of former President Alpha Conde during the country’s independence anniversary celebration.

About Tinubu's visit to Guinea

Yara explained that Tinubu had been invited to Guinea by Conde after the latter's reelection in 2015, and that Tinubu brought a team of economic experts and businessmen to discuss how Guinea could better harness its resources for economic prosperity and development.

Tinubu was subsequently invited to the independence anniversary in 2016, where Conde recognised him as a pan-Africanist and gave him the honour and privilege of a president.