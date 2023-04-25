The sports category has moved to a new website.
Guinean Ambassador reveals details behind viral Tinubu helicopter video

Ima Elijah

Yara explained that the video was shot in 2016 during Tinubu's visit to Guinea as a guest of former President Alpha Conde during the country’s independence anniversary celebration.

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Yara revealed that the video was shot in 2016 when Tinubu visited Guinea as a guest of former President Alpha Conde during the country’s independence anniversary celebration.

Yara explained that Tinubu had been invited to Guinea by Conde after the latter's reelection in 2015, and that Tinubu brought a team of economic experts and businessmen to discuss how Guinea could better harness its resources for economic prosperity and development.

Tinubu was subsequently invited to the independence anniversary in 2016, where Conde recognised him as a pan-Africanist and gave him the honour and privilege of a president.

Yara clarified that the honorary citizenship given to Tinubu by Conde does not confer any change to citizenship or nationality.

