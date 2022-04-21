RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Guber race: Katsina Deputy governor resigns as agric. commissioner

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, has resigned his position as the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources to join the 2023 gubernatorial race.

Alhaji Mannir Yakubu (TW/qsmanniryakubu)

The resignation was announced in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Katsina by his Chief Press Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa-Kalla.

Musa-Kalla said the resignation was in preparation for the deputy governor to declare his governorship interest in compliance with Section 84 (12) of the 2022 Electoral Act.

“Alhaji Yakubu thanked God and Gov. Aminu Masari for giving him the opportunity to contribute towards the restoration of agriculture in the state.

He expressed happiness over the repositioning of the agricultural sector where farmers experienced a turnaround in agricultural production.

“Such guaranteed food security, and agro-industrial needs of the Katsina State and Nigeria in general,” Musa-Kalla quoted the deputy governor as saying.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Guber race: Katsina Deputy governor resigns as agric. commissioner

