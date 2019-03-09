Accreditation and voting commenced in all the seven polling units at Uzoigwe Primary School, Ward 9 at 8: 25am and the Presiding Officer, Mr Udoka Orughi said all the card readers were functioning well.

The exercise commenced at 8:15am at the Federal College of Education Ward 10 where the Presiding Officer, Margret Udo, said everything was going on fine.

At St. John Bosco Ward 8, Unit 7, accreditation and voting commenced at 8: 21am and a voter, Mr Chris Uwa, said he had voted and was happy the exercise was peaceful and smooth.

The Presiding Officer at AGGS Ward 7, Ode Simon, said however, that the officials and election materials arrived at the polling station at 7:30am but the exercise had yet to commence.

He said there were very few voters and the officials were waiting for more voters to come before voting would commence.

The Presiding Officer at Ward 11, Isioma Okonji, however, said that the smart card readers in ward had not been reconfigured and an INEC technician was reconfiguring them.

She said that the exercise would commence in the 16 polling units immediately the cards were fixed, expressing worries that about an hour had already been lost.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was low turnout of voters in the polling stations visited while the atmosphere was peaceful.