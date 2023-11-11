ADVERTISEMENT
Sorting, counting of votes get underway in Imo governorship election

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that of the 700 registered voters in Central School Ogboama (09), only 200 persons were accredited to vote.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent monitoring the poll reports that voting ended in most polling units in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area at about 4.30 pm.

At Umunumo Town School 08, Central School Umueze I (010) in Umueze and Central School Umueze II (011) in Umuleke, sorting and counting of votes began by 4.50 pm.

NAN further reports that of the 700 registered voters in Central School Ogboama (09), Umuezeala Community in the LGA, only 200 persons were accredited to vote, an indication of voter apathy in the area.

