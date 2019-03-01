Guber Election: CP Muazu reads riot act to transporters in Lagos

Muazu gave the warning on Friday while meeting with all transport unions alongside Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers in Lagos.

He said the meeting became necessary in view of the disturbing activities of some members of the transport unions, particularly, the motorcyclists who disregarded the restriction during elections.

Dont allow your members to be used by politicians to cause problems in Lagos.

Let them come out on election day to vote and go back home. On March 9, it is going to be total restriction.

All the transport leaders here should go back to their members and tell them to be law abiding, he advised.

Muazu also sent strong signals to the officers and men in Lagos police command, warning that anyone involved in unprofessional conduct would have him to contend with personally.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Mohammed Ali, called on commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, to warn their members against flouting government directives.

Ali said the command was not happy with the riders who disobeyed the restriction order, blaming them and the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) for the crisis at Okota during the Presidential/National Assembly elections.

Okada riders, call your members after this meeting and talk to them.

The command was not pleased with them for not obeying the Federal Government restriction on election day.

Many okada riders were on the road as if there was no order on movement.

Ballot box snatching and disruption of election in some areas were done by people on Okada.

Go to your polling unit and vote without riding Okada, he said.

According to him, the coming governorship election will not be the same like the presidential.

We are warning now, so that on election day, any Okada found operating will be seized forever and the rider arrested for violating restriction of movement.

For OPC, the leaders should talk to their members. If they want to vote, they are free to go to their units and do so peaceful and return home.

But for the way we managed the Okota crisis on Feb. 23, the issue would have degenerated into a big problem.

We are here because there is peace. It is only in a peaceful atmosphere that election can hold.We are partners in progress, he said.

Ali told the transporters to talk to their members to always be on the side of the law.

If anyone is caught violating any law during and after the elections, that person will have himself to blame, he warned.

Ali also urged the transporters to be timely in furnishing the police with useful information, particularly during the elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), motorcycle and tricycle associations, among others, were present at the meeting.

They all agreed to take the CPs message to their members, while they also advised him on some steps to take, in order to have a hitch-free gubernatorial election and crime-free Lagos.