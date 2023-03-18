GRV loses his polling unit to Sanwo-Olu
Gbadebo cast his vote at Anifowoshe in Ikeja.
Recommended articles
Gbadebo, who is believed to one of the three candidates in the race cast his vote at polling 045, Oshifila/Abule Igbora, Anifowoshe, Ikeja.
According to the result uploaded on INEC portal. Gbadebo scored 18 votes, while Sanwo-Olu secured 29 votes.
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abdul-Azeez Adediran better known as Jandor came distant third with two votes at the polling unit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
GRV loses his polling unit to Sanwo-Olu
Peter Obi laments voter apathy during guber, state assembly elections
BREAKING: INEC postpones elections in 10 polling units in VGC
2023 Elections: INEC and the police are provoking Lagosians - Rhodes-Vivour fumes
Three persons reportedly dead as violence erupts in Delta State
2023 elections most credible and transparent - Lai Mohammed
INEC cancels election in Imo state
Ayade optimistic of APC victory in Cross River
Thugs set ballot papers on fire in Lagos
Pulse Sports
Gossip: Messi to stay in Paris, ex-Arsenal star wants Osimhen at PSG
Rybakina delivers ice-cold victory over Swiatek to reach first Indian Wells final
Tobi Amusan begins 2023 season with win in Auburn
West Ham youngster cites Osimhen as inspiration after scoring first senior goal
Victor Osimhen could win the Ballon d'Or if Napoli win the UEFA Champions League
LaLiga Preview: 3 biggest stats ft Real Madrid vs Barcelona
ADVERTISEMENT