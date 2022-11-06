RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Groups to engage Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others in Town hall discussions

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), is collaborating with Arise Television to host series of presidential Town hall meetings, ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)
The three frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election: Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar. (Businessday)

Recommended articles

According to Hassan, the Town hall discussions are imperative because the groups have identified the need to ensure citizens hear from the presidential candidates.

She said that this followed CDD’s constant campaign to ensure that the parties and candidates conducted issues-based campaigns.

The CDD director said that Nigerians needed to hear how their future leaders planned to address the rising level of insecurity, considerable economic challenges, and the impact of foreign affairs on domestic considerations.

“This has informed our engagements around the elections, from providing fact-checking support and working with partners, to providing analyses on the election security terrain.

“We are aware that there are questions surrounding the shortlisted candidates we invited to the first Town hall.

“However, this decision was not without reasoning or a set methodology.

“To ensure ample time was devoted to hearing each of the candidates, we ran a survey on Twitter from Oct. 4th to the 10th, asking citizens to vote on which four parties they wanted to hear from.”

Hassan said that all 18 political parties were listed in alphabetical order, and after the survey was closed, nine parties did not get any vote.

She said that the remaining nine received the following percentage of votes: African Action Congress (AAC), 20.7 per cent and All Progressives Congress (APC), 86.2 per cent.

She added that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), received 6.9 per cent, Labour Party (LP), 96.6 per cent, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), 51.7 per cent and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 82.8 per cent.

Hassan listed others to include the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), 6.9 per cent, Social Democratic Party (SDP), 6.9 per cent and the Young Progressive Party (YPP), 13.8 per cent.

According to her, the result of this survey informed the group’s decision to invite the highest four scoring parties LP, APC, PDP and NNPP to the town hall.

“CDD is an independent and neutral institution, and is non-partisan or linked to any political party or candidate.

“The methodology stated above was set before the survey was sent out, to avoid any insinuation or claims of bias,” Hassan said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira redesign: Sowore takes subtle dig at Dino for donating cash

Naira redesign: Sowore takes subtle dig at Dino for donating cash

Lawmaker seeks Buhari's intervention over alleged persecution of APC members in Taraba

Lawmaker seeks Buhari's intervention over alleged persecution of APC members in Taraba

Abuja residents raise concern over flamboyant weddings

Abuja residents raise concern over flamboyant weddings

Mixed reactions trail appropriate age to allow children use phones

Mixed reactions trail appropriate age to allow children use phones

NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen for alleged cocaine, skunk trafficking

NDLEA arrests 2 Pakistani businessmen for alleged cocaine, skunk trafficking

Parents raise concerns on influence of cartoon videos on children

Parents raise concerns on influence of cartoon videos on children

Groups to engage Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others in Town hall discussions

Groups to engage Obi, Tinubu, Atiku, others in Town hall discussions

2023: APC receives more PDP defectors in Sokoto

2023: APC receives more PDP defectors in Sokoto

Obi not an ethnic bigot, will unite Nigerians – Bako

Obi not an ethnic bigot, will unite Nigerians – Bako

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar

Atiku demands apology from Shetimma for calling him ‘bottled water seller’

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bola Tinubu

BREAKING: Tinubu sacks Campaign Coordinator

APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

It’s an insult to mention Funke Akindele in my presence – Tinubu