Some concerned All Progressive Congress House of Assembly candidates in Kwara have called on the party leadership not to substitute the name of Mr Kayode Alabi as the deputy governorship candidate.

The candidates from Kwara South Senatorial District made the call in a statement jointly signed in Omu-Aran on Thursday.

They include: Adetiba Raphael (Oke Ero), Yusuf Musa- Odo Ogun, A.G.F Salaudeen- Omupo, Ojo Olayiwola- Oke-Ogun, Abolarin Gabriel- Ekiti, Yusuf Gbenga-Eesa/Shawo/Igboidun.

Others are Taiwo Awodiji- Irepodun, Awolola Olumide- Isin and Saheed Popoola, currently representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency in the state assembly.

According to them, if Kayode Alabi’s name is removed as the party’s deputy gubernatorial candidate, it will in no small way undermine the chances of the party in the 2019 general elections.

They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to intervene in ensuring that Alabi remains the party’s running mate in the governorship election.

“APC in Kwara should not make the mistake of replacing Alabi’s name with another as being alleged.

“Kayode Alabi, a Christian, as the party’s deputy gubernatorial candidate in the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), is well tutored.

“Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, where he hails from, constitutes the largest voting bloc in Kwara South Senatorial District,” the statement said.

They described Alabi as an entrepreneur who was always in the fore-front of the struggle for “the liberation of Kwara from the grip of those who had turned its affairs into a family business.

“Retaining his candidacy means that the wish of those genuinely struggling for the freedom of Kwara has become successful and respected,” the statement said.

The concerned candidates further pledged their unrelenting determination to ensure electoral victory of the party’s governorship candidate in the coming general elections in the state.

Commenting, Mr Femi David, the spokesperson to Rep. Raheem Olawuyi, representing Ekiti/Irepodun/Isin/Oke-Ero Federal Constituency, said the issue raised by the candidates was presently receiving the attention of party leaders in the state.

David urged party members to remain dedicated and loyal, saying that every member’s interest would be accorded top priority and respect.