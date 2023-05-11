Group wants INEC to conduct voter registration ahead of Imo guber

The Executive Director of CATYCOI, Mr Nonso Orakwe, told newsmen on Thursday in Awka that the CVR was necessary to avoid disenfranchisement of some youths.

“We are concerned about the participation of youths in the Nov. 11 off-cycle governorship election in Imo State.

“We are concerned that there are no signs yet that INEC will conduct a Continuous Voter Registration in Imo State, with only a short time left before the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orakwe said that many youths had yet to register or complete their voter registration in Imo while some had turned 18 years old since the suspension of the CVR in July 2022.

According to him, there is the need for INEC to conduct CVR in order not to disenfranchise these groups of youths in Imo.

“While youths already constitute the majority of registered voters in Nigeria, they also constitute the highest number of citizens that are yet to register.

“We call on INEC to ensure that Imo youths are able to register and have their voices heard during the Nov.11 off-cycle governorship elections,” he said.