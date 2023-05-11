The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Group wants INEC to conduct voter registration ahead of Imo guber

News Agency Of Nigeria

Orakwe said that many youths had yet to register or complete their voter registration in Imo while some had turned 18 years old since the suspension of the CVR in July 2022.

Group wants INEC conduct voter registration ahead of Imo guber
Group wants INEC conduct voter registration ahead of Imo guber

Recommended articles

The Executive Director of CATYCOI, Mr Nonso Orakwe, told newsmen on Thursday in Awka that the CVR was necessary to avoid disenfranchisement of some youths.

“We are concerned about the participation of youths in the Nov. 11 off-cycle governorship election in Imo State.

“We are concerned that there are no signs yet that INEC will conduct a Continuous Voter Registration in Imo State, with only a short time left before the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orakwe said that many youths had yet to register or complete their voter registration in Imo while some had turned 18 years old since the suspension of the CVR in July 2022.

According to him, there is the need for INEC to conduct CVR in order not to disenfranchise these groups of youths in Imo.

“While youths already constitute the majority of registered voters in Nigeria, they also constitute the highest number of citizens that are yet to register.

“We call on INEC to ensure that Imo youths are able to register and have their voices heard during the Nov.11 off-cycle governorship elections,” he said.

Orakwe said that CATYCOI, in collaboration with other youth-based civil society organisations, was prepared to assist in mobilising youths in Imo for the process.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Ebonyi university workers embark on strike, paralyse activities

Osinbajo flags off dredging of Oguta/Orashi River in Imo

Osinbajo flags off dredging of Oguta/Orashi River in Imo

Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Kogi govt approves 65 years retirement age for teachers

Customs Zone B seizes contraband worth ₦628m, narcotic substances

Customs Zone B seizes contraband worth ₦628m, narcotic substances

Buhari appoints AIG Umar as Adviser on Security, 18 days to end of tenure

Buhari appoints AIG Umar as Adviser on Security, 18 days to end of tenure

Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

Alumni donate teaching aids to LASU

Number of internally displaced persons increased by 20% in 2022

Number of internally displaced persons increased by 20% in 2022

Ohanaeze to Buhari: You’ve done a lot for us but release Nnamdi Kanu before you go

Ohanaeze to Buhari: You’ve done a lot for us but release Nnamdi Kanu before you go

Court to deliver judgment in FG’s suit against ASUU May 30

Court to deliver judgment in FG’s suit against ASUU May 30

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus were vocal supporters of Tinubu

Tinubu appoints Eniola Badmus, Toyin Abraham, other Nollywood stars

Festus Keyamo, SAN

Illiteracy is a disease - Keyamo mocks Obidients over Russian lawyer rumour

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) will hand over office to Bola Tinubu (middle) on May 29, 2023, as constitutionally required [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Why Tinubu will be sworn in on May 29 despite court cases, explained

Presidential candidates, Peter Obi, Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Rabiu Kwankwanso (Channels TV)

IReV fails to upload complete results 69 days after 2023 presidential elections