The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that hundreds of party supporters participated in the walk-for-Sanwo-Olu campaign organised by Independent Campaign Organization (ICO).

NAN reports that the street-to-street walk took the party supporters through Apapa road and ended at the Third Mainland Bridge area.

Scores of party faithful, including youths and women, went round several major streets and roads in the area seeking support for the APC gubernatorial candidate.

Mr Adekunle Adebanjo, Group Coordinator, told NAN that the group had the mandate to mobilise massive support for Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Adebanjo said that the house-to-house and street to street campaign was to sell the APC candidate to the people of Lagos State.

Adebanjo said: “We are walking for Sanwo-Olu and the walk is to sensitise people and get them prepared for the fourth coming election. Sanwo-Olu is the best bet for Lagos.

“Though we are confident of victory in the poll, we must not leave things to chance; we want to garner more support and votes for our candidate.’’

Also speaking, Mr Dayo Israel, the Deputy Coordinator, said Sanwo-Olu would surprise Lagos residents with better performance.

“People must make every effort to vote massively for the APC governorship candidate; we want to deliver more votes for APC than we have been having in Lagos Mainland,” he said.

According to Israel, Sanwo-Olu has the wherewithal and robust programmes to take the state to the next level of delivering dividends of democracy to the door steps of Lagos residents.

NAN reports that among groups that participated in the walk were Ibere Orun, Artisans, Motorcycle Operators’ Association of Lagos State (MOALS).

Others were Theatre and Motion Pictures Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Arewa community, Igbo Traders Association, Farmers Association, Ilaje community, Master Bakers Association, and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Tricycles Union.