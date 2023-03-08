Group seeks key appointments for Ondo State in Tinubu’s cabinet

Akinbobola also called for additional slots for Ondo State while distributing appointments across the states by the president-elect.

He noted that since the advent of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015, Ondo State had continually been undermined in the Federal Government appointments.

“What the state has always received is junior ministerial positions and low-level appointments into other federal government agencies, heads of boards, and other committees of the federal government,” he said.

While noting that Ondo State is the bastion of social progressivism political ideology in Nigeria, Akinbobola said that Progressive politics started in the ancient town of Owo.

Akinbobola said that the state should be rewarded with the corresponding patronage by the federal government in the distribution of infrastructure and manpower development.

“Ondo State produced some of the brightest brains in Nigeria; the state was not even considered for a substantive minister in the present cabinet.

“Claudius Omoyele Daramola, a university professor, was given the Minister of State for Niger-Delta Ministry, while Alasoadura, a former senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, got a Minister of State appointment to two different ministries.

“Also, the present Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, got the same treatment in the last cabinet reshuffle,” he noted.

According to him, the Sunshine Leadership Forum is hoping that the occurrence in the polity of the state will be changed by the president-elect.

“The role played by the state to have churned out 69% of total votes cast, which is the highest percentage of votes in the country for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the February 25th, 2023 presidential election is noteworthy and relevant to the scheme of things as may be discussed anywhere.

“Also, Ondo State indigenes played a vital role in the campaign activities leading to the election.

“The governor of the state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, was the South-West Chairman of PCC that delivered the zone for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

“And other political leaders from the state galvanised the South-West region to participate vigorously in the campaign activities and to vote en-mass for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential election,” he said.

Akinbobola acknowledged the role played by the leadership of APC in the state led by Engr. Ade Adetimehin, for the party’s resounding victory in the Feb. 25 polls.

