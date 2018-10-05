Pulse.ng logo
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose

PDP Presidential Primary This group tells PDP delegates that Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a beating

A group has told PDP delegates that Aminu Tambuwal is the man who can beat Buhari in the general election.

  • Published:
Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose play Aminu Tambuwal has been touted as Buhari's biggest challenger (World Stage Group)

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election slated for the weekend of October 6-7, a group which calls itself the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Support Group (AWTSG) has urged delegates to hand the Sokoto governor the votes he requires to clinch the flagbearer ticket.

In an open letter to the delegates, AWTSG said the “PDP cannot afford to have a candidate that can be thoroughly harassed and blackmailed to succumb by the desperate Buhari administration", adding that the party has a golden opportunity to retire Buhari if Tambuwal is handed the PDP ticket.

“We realise that the decision on our party’s flag-bearer is not an easy one to make but one that must be made with all the seriousness that it demands.

"We have no doubt that a number of our party aspirants are qualified to be president of this country but given the key issues on ground, we cannot but put our best foot forward and this letter hopes to convince you with these reasons why our man should fly this great party’s flag,” the letter added.

A list of big name contestants

The PDP's long list of aspirants contesting the party's presidential ticket includes Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Governors Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

The PDP delegates convention will be staged in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Nigeria heads to the ballot to elect a President in February of 2019.

Jude Egbas

Jude Egbas is News Editor at Pulse. Egbas believes that leadership is Nigeria's biggest problem. Follow him on Twitter @egbas

