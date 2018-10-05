news

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election slated for the weekend of October 6-7, a group which calls itself the Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Support Group (AWTSG) has urged delegates to hand the Sokoto governor the votes he requires to clinch the flagbearer ticket.

In an open letter to the delegates, AWTSG said the “PDP cannot afford to have a candidate that can be thoroughly harassed and blackmailed to succumb by the desperate Buhari administration", adding that the party has a golden opportunity to retire Buhari if Tambuwal is handed the PDP ticket.

“We realise that the decision on our party’s flag-bearer is not an easy one to make but one that must be made with all the seriousness that it demands.

"We have no doubt that a number of our party aspirants are qualified to be president of this country but given the key issues on ground, we cannot but put our best foot forward and this letter hopes to convince you with these reasons why our man should fly this great party’s flag,” the letter added.

A list of big name contestants

The PDP's long list of aspirants contesting the party's presidential ticket includes Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former Governors Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

The PDP delegates convention will be staged in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Nigeria heads to the ballot to elect a President in February of 2019.