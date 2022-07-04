RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

Interfaith Coalition Conference of Nigeria has said with the performance of Governor Simon Lalong as the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, the governors in the north are more comfortable to recommend him to Bola Ahmed Tinubu as his running mate.

Governor Simon Lalong (Gazzette )
Governor Simon Lalong (Gazzette )

Chairman of the Group, Daniel Kadzai who spoke on behalf of the Coalition, said the unity Lalong brought to Plateau State among the two dominant religion speaks volumes of his capability to run as Vice President to Tinubu who is a Muslim from the South.

Recommended articles

Kadzai who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, June 4, 2022, in a telephone conversation warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), not to make the mistake of picking a Muslim from the North as VP to Tinubu but find a rallying point in the Person of Lalong who has proven to be more of a northerner rather than his Christian faith.

According to him, "The Northern Governors know that Lalong has managed the diversity in the Plateau. He has been able to unite the religious divides and the ethnicity polarization in the State”.

"If he can do this, then he can best fit a perfect match as Vice Presidential candidate for the APC flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is still searching for a running mate.

"We don't need a Muslim, Muslim ticket because the country has been divided into religious lines and anyone or party promoting this does not mean well for the country.

"The saying that Muslim north will not vote for Tinubu if he picks a Christian north, is a lie because Lalong has been tested by the Northern Governors and have been proven to be a bridge builder", he said.

Recall that since the APC elected the former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu as its flag bearer in the coming 2023 presidential election, the candidate is still searching for a running mate.

In the interim, Tinubu appointed a "placeholder" to beat INEC deadline for submission of a VP running mate.

Daniel Kadzai is the former National President, Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN).

Authors:

Kingsley Chukwuka

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

PDP unveil ex-Channels broadcaster as C/River’s Dep Gov candidate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

El-rufai endorsed as Tinubu’s running mate

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Acting Accountant-General replaced 1 month after appointment

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Jigawa govt pays N1.2bn to 550 retirees

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Insults won’t help you – Buhari’s aide cautions Peter Obi’s followers

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

Bayelsa gov urges preservation of Ijaw culture in U.S.

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

LG boss lauds Gov. Sanwo-Olu on projects in Epe

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Judge’s absence stalls Ayo Fayose’s ‘money laundering’ trial

Trending

PDP in disarray as crisis over Atiku’s selection of Okowa worsens

PDP in disarray as Atiku Abubakar's choice of VP causes problems for the party. (Punch)

Wike’s loyalists threaten defection as Atiku moves to avert PDP collapse

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike. (DailyPost)

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom goes hard on police IG over herdsmen killings

2023: Tinubu’s running mate says his original school certificates are missing

Kabiru Masari (Daily Trust)