Group says Northern Govs prefers Lalong as VP to Tinubu

Kadzai who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, June 4, 2022, in a telephone conversation warned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), not to make the mistake of picking a Muslim from the North as VP to Tinubu but find a rallying point in the Person of Lalong who has proven to be more of a northerner rather than his Christian faith.

According to him, "The Northern Governors know that Lalong has managed the diversity in the Plateau. He has been able to unite the religious divides and the ethnicity polarization in the State”.

"If he can do this, then he can best fit a perfect match as Vice Presidential candidate for the APC flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is still searching for a running mate.

"We don't need a Muslim, Muslim ticket because the country has been divided into religious lines and anyone or party promoting this does not mean well for the country.

"The saying that Muslim north will not vote for Tinubu if he picks a Christian north, is a lie because Lalong has been tested by the Northern Governors and have been proven to be a bridge builder", he said.

Recall that since the APC elected the former Lagos State Governor, Tinubu as its flag bearer in the coming 2023 presidential election, the candidate is still searching for a running mate.

In the interim, Tinubu appointed a "placeholder" to beat INEC deadline for submission of a VP running mate.