In a statement on Monday, February 25, 2019, by its leader, Emmanuel Sam, the group described Akpabio as "a man allergic to free, fair and credible elections".

"Despite Akpabio’s unceasing antics of oppression, the people of the state have kept their heads above ground by demonstrating to Akpabio that no leader can do without his followers, hence his failure at the poll," he said.

Reacting to the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly’s elections, he said: "Akwa Ibom people have taught Senator Akpabio a lesson he will not forget in a hurry."

The leader of the socio-political movement commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the free fair and credible elections, and Governor Emmanuel Udom for the peaceful political aura he created for people to vote freely.

According to him, Akwa Ibom people have never had such peaceful ambience in any election.

''The just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, gave Akwa Ibom electorates the opportunity to give their verdict on the performance of the current administration at the federal level and their representatives in the National Assembly. Akwa Ibom people are the true heroes of the last election.

''The defied intimidation and went out enmasse to cast their votes in spite of threats of war. They rose above intimidation by proponents of 'federal might'. They stood strong against a few selfish political characters, who abused their privileged position to instigate mayhem, bloodshed and violence during an otherwise peaceful electoral process.

''As the results of that generally peaceful, credible, free and fair election are being announced one after the other, we congratulate Akwa Ibom electorates for winning over lies and intimidation," he added.

He warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to "temper with the collective will of Akwa Ibom people".

Meanwhile, INEC says it is yet to announce the winners of elections in Akwa-Ibom state.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, is currently presiding over the announcement of results at the general election collation centre in Abuja.