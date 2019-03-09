The just concluded governorship and state house of assembly elections in Akwa Ibom state has been adjudged generally peaceful despite pockets of violence in parts of the state.

The leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam, during a media briefing in Uyo on Saturday evening said intelligence gathered by the movement shows that agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were planning to forment trouble.

"The Governorship and State Assembly elections have been so peaceful in the state, except some few spots where there are crises," he said.

"In the whole, we can conclude that elections in Akwa Ibom State have been peaceful. We commend the security agents for providing necessary protection for citizens of the state to cast their votes.

"Reports from our field workers show that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has won in almost all the local government areas, but as an impartial body, our concern is not who is leading in the elections, but the pending crisis that is about to envelop the state.

"We have gathered from our field workers that that All Progressives Congress gubernatorial candidate, leaders of the party in connivance with some security agents, have moved into various local government collation centres across the state to disrupt collation of results from all the units and wards.

"Let it be known to security agents currently in Akwa Ibom State, that the people have spoken through their votes, as such, they should not assist individual or group of individuals to subvert the will of the masses", he admonished.

Sam further alleged that opposition political thugs were "planning to burn down Local government offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a way of halting announcement of results thus paving way for APC to smuggle in doctored result sheets that are in their favour."

He appealed to the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, to keep to his words by announcing only the results published in various polling units of the state.

In addition, the group leader also call on the international community, European Union Observer group to monitor activities at all the collation centres in the local governments.

"We urge them to withdraw VISAs of all those who want to incite violence in the state and that of their children.

"Akwa Ibom State people have spoken through the sanctity of ballot and must be respected".

APC candidate, Nsima Ekere, is seeking to take Udom Emmanuel's job as governor of Akwa-Ibom state.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Senator Godswill Akpabio, both of the APC, had earlier failed to secure majority votes in the state.