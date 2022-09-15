Group petitions IGP, seeks Keyamo's investigation over assassination comment

What happened: Keyamo, who doubles as the official spokesperson for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) 2023 Presidential Candidate’s Campaign Council, had claimed in a statement on Monday, September 12, 2022, that Obi was planning to fake an assassination attempt on himself.

He alleged that the Labour Party candidate has perfected plans to "hire Labour Party boys dressed in APC caps and T-shirts to attack some Labour Party offices.”

Group wants clarification: The group under the aegis of Advocates for Peoples Rights and Justice has asked the IGP to invite Keyamo to clear himself of the content of his comment.

In a petition dated and received on September 15, 2022, and signed by its National Coordinator, Victor Giwa, the group said it found the actions of politicians ahead of the 2023 general elections as capable of heating the polity.

Giwa then appealed to the IGP to consider the information and act quickly because the Keyamo's comment was “provocating, tempestuous, and inciting.”

The petition partly read: “We are a human rights organisation, saddled with the objectives of protection and defence of the human rights of citizens, and educating citizens of their rights under the law. We are also an accredited Independent National Electoral Commission Observer.

“We have been observing the process and activities prior to the 2023 general election, and we are sad to note that the political stakeholders are undertaking actions that are capable of heating up the politics.

“As the country approaches the date of the general election, it is pertinent that the politicians are warned to desist from acts capable of heightening political tension in particular, the comment by Festus Keyamo (SAN).

“Keyamo’s comment on social media that “Peter Obi and his supporters are trying to stage an assassination attempt is provocating, tempteous, and inciting.

“Consequently, we humbly request that the minister be invited to clear himself as regards the content of his comment since it borders on the security of the life of a key contestant in the elections.

“We hope the politicians play the game according to the rules.