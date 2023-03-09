Group mobilises for Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat re-election

It unfolded the move at a meeting held at its headquarters in Ikeja Lagos, urging members to reach out to others that could vote for APC at the polls.

The members were given marching orders to deliver to the group 100 voters each to shore-up its target of 15,000 votes it earlier promised the governor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state governor and his Deputy Mr Obafemi Hamzat are contesting to return to office after their first term ends on May 29.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the body, Mr Abiodun Yinusa, urged members to comb the districts for loyal voters.

He said that Gov. Sanwo-Olu had performed well and needed to be rewarded with a second term.

“We are all witnesses to the giant development strides of the governor and his team in the last four years and will not allow him to lose the return bid to the government house as a way of appreciation, therefore it is our duty as his foot soldiers to work hard for him.

“Plans are underway to put in every necessary arrangement to see that everything is in accordance with the delivery of the working governor by Saturday,” he said.

He regretted that no fewer than six million registered voters were in Lagos but the Feb 25 election recorded less than two million voters participating.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the organisation, Mr Lanre Olaide, said that all the loopholes that made the party not to win the state for the presidential election would be blocked to pave way for a smooth sail by Saturday.