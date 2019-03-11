Addressing journalists in Uyo, the state capital, leader of the group, Prince Emmanuel Sam, noted that the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, despite all intimidation from the opposition, ensured that the results announced represented the will of Akwa-Ibom people.

While congratulating Governor Emmanuel Udon over his "overwhelming victory" at the poll, Sam urged him to reciprocate the gesture with more "life-touching projects".

“We must also appreciate the impartial conduct of personnel of the Department of State Services, DSS, during the election. This agency stood out among all the security agencies who participated in the elections," Sam said.

“We cannot forget the enormous contributions of honest and sincere staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the state who ensured very vote counted. Particularly, we appreciate the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini for his stand. We are glad that in the midst corruption, some persons still maintain their integrity. INEC would be better if the have more of Iginis in the commission.

“We congratulate Governor Udom Emmanuel is this uncommon victory. Thank you for being that Moses that is taking Akwa Ibom people out of bondage. Thank you for breaking jinx that no Onna man had ever gone for second term as governor.

“While the people of the state still bask in the euphoria of celebration, we urge Governor Udom Emmanuel to deliver on the mandate given him by Akwa Ibom people.

“A time has come for the Governor to reciprocate the sacrifice and exhibited by Akwa Ibom people to vote him into power, by engaging in more life-touching projects."

Describing Udom's victory as one "fraught with many challenges", he condoled with families of those who may have lost their lives in the process.

“Gentlemen, it may please you to know that I and others started this struggle since 2010. I have denied myself life's frenzies. Several times, hired assassins were sent to exterminate me and members of my family. My rights have been denied, friends who never believed in this struggle have deserted me.

“I cannot forget those who died in the process of this struggle, my friends who lost their parents and my fellow journeymen who survived bullet wounds. My God comfort them all".

Emmanuel was re-elected governor having polled 519,712 votes. His main challenger, Nsima Ekere of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 171,978 votes.