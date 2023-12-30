ADVERTISEMENT
Group expresses concern over Rivers' presidential peace accord

News Agency Of Nigeria

Part of the peace accord reached between President Tinubu, Gov. Fubara and other key political players in the state was a re-presentation of the already passed 2024 budget.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Punch]
The group, led by Chief Sunnie Chukumele, made their opinion known while addressing newsmen on Friday in Port Harcourt.

In a resolution signed by 11 members of the body, the group identified some lopsidedness in the peace deal, alleging that it did not reflect the interest of either the governor, Siminalayi Fubara, or the state.

They also alleged that the peace move did not address the root cause of the crises as they identified their misgivings, describing some of its clauses as unconstitutional.

They identified their concerns to include the current Status of defected State House of Assembly lawmakers and requests for re-presentation of the 2024 budget.

Others include the reinstatement of members of the state executive council who resigned from office in the middle of the political crises and uncoordinated assembly plenaries by the lawmakers amongst others.

“We observed that the Abuja peace proclamation did not recognise constitutional, judicial and legal issues regarding the state house of assembly members who defected from their political party to a new one.

“Clause 7 of the presidential peace deal, if adopted, will mean that there are no other persons so qualified to serve in the State Executive Council other than those who willingly resigned their appointments.,” the resolution reads in part.

Also, the reinstatement of commissioners who resigned from office in the face of the political rift in the state formed part of the agreement waiting for implementation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

