
Group endorses Izunaso as Senate President

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group says Izunaso is one of the most ranking senator from the South-East zone and a member of the APC merger committee.

Osita Izunaso (TheSun)
The group said this in a letter dated April 12 and addressed to Sen.Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairman a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The fallout of the party’s victory must be managed and credit duly apportioned to the APC NWC for their doggedness and resilience in ensuring that our party emerged victorious at the polls.

“Our national policy had been overheated with pre and post-election agitations bothering on ethnic and religious sentiments over the allotment of principal offices of the various tiers of government.

“For a smooth democratic process; there is a need for the protection of our nascent democracy which is hinged on the principle of federal character,” it said.

This, it added was based on the principles of justice and equity as provided in the Nigerian Constitution.

“For the 10th Assembly, the aforementioned should be the yard stick in determining who becomes the President of the Senate.

“As members of APC NWC, paramount amongst your reasons for preference on who become the President of the Senate should be commitment to party loyalty, capacity for performance and track record of service in party administration.

While not objecting to the emotional argument of geo-political consideration,it behooves on the NWC to lean on the balance of justice and equity.

“And insecurity challenges to concede the Senate President position to the South-East geo-political zone,here undoubtedly character and competence is remarkably in abundance.

“Only recently, the South-East political zone has been overheated by non-inclusivity in principal elective appointments which the NWC can redress by taking proper and judicious decision on the South-East Senate Presidency,” the group said.

It said a man who had character, experience, capacity, trust and loyalty to the party was most suitable for the office of the President of the Senate.

It added that the man best suitable for the office was Izunaso, saying he was one of the most ranking senator from the South-East zone and a member of the APC merger committee.




