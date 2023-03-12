ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Renewal Group in Oyo State has decried the promise made by Gov. Seyi Makinde to handover to a successor of Oke-Ogun extraction in 2027.

Governor Seyi Makinde
Governor Seyi Makinde

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Makinde had promised to hand over government to an indigene of Oke-Ogun in 2027, while seeking the support of people of the zone for his re-election.

Also, Rep. Shina Peller, the Oyo North Senatorial District candidate for Accord in the Feb. 25 National Assembly election, revealed that people of Oke-Ogun area had unanimously endorsed Makinde as their preferred governorship candidate for March 18 election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peller, while featuring on a Radio programme, said that the decision was reached at a meeting attended by traditional rulers from 10 local government areas with prominent leaders and politicians across major political parties in attendance.

However, Adeduntan said that such promise from the governor was “empty and deceitful”.

According to him, the attention of our group, PDP Renewal, has been drawn to the promise made by Gov. Seyi Makinde to hand over the reigns of government to an indigene of Oke-Ogun in 2027.

“Before the governor made this empty and deceitful statement, he had already, at different fora, promised to help two indigenes of Ibadan to become the Governor of Oyo State in 2027,” Adeduntan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that in spite of their membership of PDP, the group believe that the truth must be told at all times.

Adeduntan described the governor, who is also the party’s governorship candidate, as “a well known agreement breaker.

He urged Oke-Ogun people to find out from the governor why such promise was made few days to the election.

“Is this a promise made from the realisation that Oke-Ogun people may vote against him?

ADVERTISEMENT

“We strongly believe that the people of Oke-Ogun are very enlightened, exposed and politically matured,” the group chairman said.

He implored them to look into the antecedents of all those candidates coming to them in terms of agreement keeping, urging them to vote wisely.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emulate late Afegbua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain urges female legislators

Emulate late Afegbua, Ohanaeze Ndigbo chieftain urges female legislators

Number of discharged survivors of Lagos train crash rises to 53

Number of discharged survivors of Lagos train crash rises to 53

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Group decries Makinde’s promise to support Oke-Ogun successor in 2027

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Gunmen shoot ward councillor to death in Ebonyi community

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Afegbua: Nigeria's first female Senator dies at 79

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

Rhodes-Vivour cries out over alleged assassination attempts on his life

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

God raised Peter Obi to make Tinubu president - Keyamo

El-Rufai's son tips Kwankwaso to be next Buhari of Northern politics

El-Rufai's son tips Kwankwaso to be next Buhari of Northern politics

Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

Wamakko seeks peaceful governorship, assembly elections in Sokoto

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties

5 ranking PDP lawmakers who became Labour Party casualties