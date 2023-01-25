Group condemned attack on Peter Obi’s convoys in Katsina

According to the statement, the act is barbaric, insensate, despicable, and horrendous.

“It is very unfortunate and pathetic that this despicable incidence happened now that collective and collaborative efforts are channels towards ensuring peaceful, credible, free, fair polls in 2023.

“This election will foster national unity, integration and cohesion. We call on candidates, political parties, politicians and stakeholders not only to play the game of politics according to rules, but also to call their supporters to order.

“They should refrain from casting unnecessary and unsubstantiated aspersions on imagery and perceived opponents,” they said.

The organisation said that supporters should respect with dignity, the views and interest of the opponents and embrace politics without bitterness and rancour.