The group in a statement issued on Thursday in Ilorin also commended the maturity demonstrated by Senate President Bukola Saraki and the governor-elect, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq following the outcome of the polls.

The statement issued by the groups President, Alhaji Bolaji Nagode, also congratulated the governor-elect on his victory.

Nagode, according to the statement, further congratulated a member of the group, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on his election as the senator to represent Kwara Central Senatorial District in the ninth National Assembly.

According to him, the maturity and demonstration of spirit of sportsmanship of winners and losers in the elections had ensured peace and stability in Kwara.

Nagode said that the maturity displayed by the political gladiators significantly helped to douse tension and ensured sustainability of peace and security.

We must salute the courage and maturity of others who lost in the various elections.

Their astonishing emotional composure despite suffering electoral misfortunes ensured that calm, peace and orderliness prevailed across the entire state after INEC declared the various elections results, he said.

He reminded elected officers that the task ahead was enormous and urged them to be prepared to hit the ground running after assuming office on May 29.