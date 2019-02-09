The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia, Dr. Alex Ottis campaign organisation made the commendation in a statement issued by the groups Director-General, Mr Max Nduaguibe, in Umuahia on Friday.

While we laud INECs decision to reprint the burnt PVCs, we also urge the commission to ensure that owners of such PVCs are adequately sensitised and encouraged to come forth and collect their cards, Nduaguibe said.

He said that such a measure would help to ensure that the affected electorate exercised their franchise and contribute to the development of the nations democratic process.

He further advised the electoral body to work closely with the security agencies to provide maximum security for its facilities across the federation.

This is to forestall a reccurrence of similar incidents in Abia and other parts of the federation, he said.

Nduaguibe charged the security agencies, especially the police, to spread its dragnet in order to fish out those behind the Umuikaa fire.

He also requested that the perpetrators be prosecuted, if arrested, in line with due process and to serve as deterrent to others.

And they should be made to pay for their indiscretion, if found guilty, he said. NAN reports that the fire burnt a section of the INECs new office in Umuikaa in Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area on Sunday night, destroying 319 PVCs.