RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The group described Babachir's criticisms as narrow-minded and unguarded.

Former SGF, Babachir Lawal.
Former SGF, Babachir Lawal.

A group, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, has berated the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, for opposing the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s choice of a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

Recommended articles

The group disapproved of Babachir's stance against the single faith presidential ticket featuring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Condemning the former SGF's outburst against the party, the group described Babachir's views on the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket as “narrow-minded, unguarded political sentimentalism and provocative.”

In a statement released to the The Punch in Kaduna on Friday, July 15, 2022, the National President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said Tinubu couldn't have made a better choice that picking the former Borno State Governor as his running mate.

He described Shetimma as a "nationalist" to the core, adding, “no one should turn our democratic space into the home of religious extremism.

According to the AYCF, Babachir and his co-travellers “in their myopic, sentimental stance, should stop this madness in this new century of advancement all over the world.”

The statement added, “Talking of Muslim-Muslim ticket, have these charlatans become so blinded by emotional religious fixation that they forgot history?

“We had Christian-Christian ticket with Awolowo under the UPN in 1978 and Azikiwe under the UNPP when he picked Professor Ishaya Audu – another Christian as running mate.

“Since the emergence of democracy till date, the South-South, South-East states have never given the chance for Muslims to taste the seat of running mates even at the level of governorship.

“Anti-Shettima campaign promoters should shut up before they create bad blood along religious fault-lines and drag the nation into further insecurity.

Pulse reports that the former SGF didn't hold back in his criticism of Tinubu's decision to favour a northern Muslim as his running mate ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

Lawal, in a note he personally signed on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, described the decision as a “disastrous error.”

The ex SGF, who backed Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries, said the choice of Mr Shettima was a sign that the APC presidential candidate has “been cornered by self-serving, hero-worshiping, lapdogs.”

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

They're not allowing our supporter vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

They're not allowing our supporter vote in Ife, Davido raises alarm

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

DSS didn't raise a red flag on APC Muslim-Muslim ticket - Presidency

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

Insecurity: Akeredolu donates 50 patrol vehicles to security agencies

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

#Osundecides2022: Residents get free Akara at Aregbesola’s home in Ilesha

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

OsunDecides: I still have faith in Nigeria, 95-year-old voter declares

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Group comes for Babachir for condemning APC Muslim-Muslim ticket

Despite PVC campaigns, over 470k voters’ cards were not collected in Osun

Despite PVC campaigns, over 470k voters’ cards were not collected in Osun

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

#Osundecides2022: Adeleke votes as Oyetola urges residents to avoid violence

OsunDecides: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

OsunDecides: Get live updates, results from governorship poll

Trending

Labour Party reacts as PDP drags Peter Obi to Court

Breaking: Labour Party picks Doyin Okupe as Peter Obi's running mate. [NPRESS]

There's dignity in labour - Peter Obi fires back at Tinubu

Peter Obi.

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Babachir Lawal

Peter Obi will not divide Nigeria if elected president – Northern elders

Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are the Presidential and Vice Presidential candidates of the Labour Party respectively. (PG)