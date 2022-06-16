RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Group begs Tinubu to pick Christian pilgrim commission boss as running mate

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tinubu has less than 48hrs to name his running mate.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The Northern Inter-Tribal and Inter-Religion Alliance for Peace, Unity and Development has called on the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to pick the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, as running mate.

Recommended articles

The group, which made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, said the move would douse the tension of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set 6 p.m on June 17 as the deadline for submission of candidates for 2023 general elections.

As the deadline for submission of candidates draws near, the APC seems to be in a dilemma over the choice of a running mate for its flag-bearer, with some party members already expressing their displeasure over the possibility of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Secretary of the Northern Inter-Religion Alliance, Aaron Odeh, noted in the statement, that the choice of the Christian Pilgrim Commission boss will play a crucial role in engendering peace and stability in the beleaguered northern parts of the country.

The statement read, “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the leadership of the APC to consider a Christian personality of northern extraction to be chosen as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

“The alliance is not championing any religion ahead of others, because, in almost every home in Nigeria, Christians and Muslims, as well as other religions, have been living peacefully together.

“We want the leadership of the APC to consider the current Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, for vice president.

“Virtually everyone who has come in contact with him can attest that he is a detribalised Nigerian who always reflects federal character principles in his day-to-day running of the affairs of the commission. He is the solution we need to douse this Muslim-Muslim ticket tension.”

Recall that Tinubu had said on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, that the running mate slot in the APC belongs to the Northeastern region, and particularly a Christian.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Group begs Tinubu to pick Christian pilgrim commission boss as running mate

Group begs Tinubu to pick Christian pilgrim commission boss as running mate

Wike not leaving PDP, ignore 'manipulated' viral video - Aide

Wike not leaving PDP, ignore 'manipulated' viral video - Aide

PDP to name Atiku's running mate in few hours

PDP to name Atiku's running mate in few hours

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan

Group lauds Machina for “refusing to step down for Lawan”

Diversification: Coconut, palm economy major game changer – says Soludo

Diversification: Coconut, palm economy major game changer – says Soludo

Nigerians to enjoy improved power supply from July 1 – NERC

Nigerians to enjoy improved power supply from July 1 – NERC

Osun 2022: Aregbesola’s loyalist quits APC, joins PDP

Osun 2022: Aregbesola’s loyalist quits APC, joins PDP

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Kano Assembly approves Ganduje’s N10bn loan request

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Electoral Act: Reps may override Buhari's veto over statutory delegates

Trending

BREAKING: Tinubu wins APC presidential ticket

Bola Tinubu

Buhari, I’m sorry, it’s time for revenge – Tinubu says during acceptance speech

President Muhammadu Buhari with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

What to expect from 2023 presidential candidates based on their Zodiac Signs

2023 presidential candidates and their Zodiac signs

PDP dismisses Peter Obi’s popularity as South-East leaders demand VP slot

Peter Obi is now the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (PG)