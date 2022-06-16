Group begs Tinubu to pick Christian pilgrim commission boss as running mate

The group, which made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, said the move would douse the tension of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set 6 p.m on June 17 as the deadline for submission of candidates for 2023 general elections.

As the deadline for submission of candidates draws near, the APC seems to be in a dilemma over the choice of a running mate for its flag-bearer, with some party members already expressing their displeasure over the possibility of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The Secretary of the Northern Inter-Religion Alliance, Aaron Odeh, noted in the statement, that the choice of the Christian Pilgrim Commission boss will play a crucial role in engendering peace and stability in the beleaguered northern parts of the country.

The statement read, “We want to use this opportunity to appeal to the leadership of the APC to consider a Christian personality of northern extraction to be chosen as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate.

“The alliance is not championing any religion ahead of others, because, in almost every home in Nigeria, Christians and Muslims, as well as other religions, have been living peacefully together.

“We want the leadership of the APC to consider the current Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam, for vice president.

“Virtually everyone who has come in contact with him can attest that he is a detribalised Nigerian who always reflects federal character principles in his day-to-day running of the affairs of the commission. He is the solution we need to douse this Muslim-Muslim ticket tension.”