Addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, the group said Goje has the required leadership qualities to move the legislature to greater heights.

"His [Goje's] wealth of experience and managerial prowess garnered right from his days as federal minister and of late the Governor of Gombe state," Bello Ambo, chairman of the group said.

"Being a third term ranking senator, he has the ability and capacity to lead the 9th Senate, effectively.

"Considering his wealth of experience as a proven administrator and also the chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation he is conversant with rigours of the Senate.

"If elected, he will serve as bridge builder considering the synergy that exist between him and his fellow senators and the even the executives by extension."

Goje is one of the lawmakers who has not openly expressed his interest to vie for the office of the Senate President.

ALSO READ: The men who want Saraki's job

There were, however, insinuations in some quarters that Senate President Bukola Saraki was backing Goje for Nigeria's number four seat against Ahmed Lawan, the preferred candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the position.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate has, however, denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, Senator Ali Ndume says he is the right man for the job.

Ndume has since revealed his nine-point agenda if elected Senate President.

Lawmakers are expected to elect their leaders who will be sworn in in June 2019.