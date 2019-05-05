A socio-political group, Dialogue Resource Centre, has declared its support for Hon. Timothy Owoeye as the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

Convener of the group, Waheed Saka, stated this at a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

Saka described Owoeye as a grassroot politician who possesses the needed experience required to propel the legislative arm of the state for effective and efficient lawmaking.

The group lauded the antecedent of Owoeye and his ambition for the speakership position in the forthcoming State House of Assembly election.

“The position of the Speaker of the House of Assembly is very strategic. It requires years of experience. As a socio-political group working for the growth of Osun state, we have watched Honorable Timothy Owoeye’s political trajectory and precedence, we can boldly say that he is the right man for the job,” he said.

“Honourable Owoeye is a grassroot politician who understands the need and aspiration of his eminent and his immediate people and this has counted well for him over the years. He has remained relevant in the House in terms of bills and motions raised on the floor of the house where he has served as a principal officer for three legislative terms. Such a person with the qualities is needed to pilot the legislative affairs in the state,” he added.

Saka also affirmed his confidence in Owoeye to bring government closer to the people if elected as speaker come June 2019.

He said Owoeye has gained the trust of the All Progressive Congress (APC), due to his loyalty to the ruling party for over two decades.

"Hon. Owoeye was the only honourable member given whooping amount of about N60 million and refunded to the state.

"He is the first politician in the state to be detained in Osun state in 2007 due to intimidation by the then ruling party under the administration of the then governor, Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, but his determination to serve the party wasn't deterred.

While noting that the APC would determine who to nominate for the Speakership position, Saka urged all members elect to support Owoeye's bid to lead the House.