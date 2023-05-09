The sports category has moved to a new website.

Group asks APC to zone House of Reps Speakership to North Central

Bayo Wahab

Amodu said the people of the region have demonstrated in different electoral circles that they are reliable allies.

Chambers of the Nigerian House of Representatives. [Premium Times]

In a statement signed by Dr Ben Amodu, the group said the importance of the region in the scheme of things in the country can’t be overemphasized.

Amodu said the people of the region have demonstrated in different electoral circles that they are reliable allies, who are devoted to the ideals of democracy and the sustenance of credible leadership.

He said, “It must be stated that the strategic importance of the North Central region in the scheme of things in the country can’t be overemphasized. The region had proved to be that reliable ally when it mattered most.

“This much has been demonstrated in different electoral circles, including the recently concluded general elections. Let us also forget that the North Central region proved strategic towards the electoral success of the APC during the presidential and national assembly elections”.

Amodu, therefore, called for inclusiveness in the incoming administration, saying the North Central should be accommodated in the leadership of the National Assembly, especially the House of Representatives.

According to him, other regions have been adequately represented in the governance of the country.

He said, “We have come here today in our numbers to demand the zoning of the speakership position in the North Central region of the country. A nonaction implies that the North Central region would be left out of the scheme of things because the Vice President is from the North East, and the North West is in strong contention for a Senate leadership position.

“Therefore, the need for accommodating the North Central in the scheme of things must be addressed. We dare say that the North Central region has been neglected by previous administrations, which does not augur well for our democratic experiment. For example, the current arrangement does not include the North Central region, with the president from the North West, the Senate President from the North East, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from the North East.

Amodu also appealed to the National Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress to ensure the zoning of the Speakership of the 10th Assembly to the North Central.

“We believe such a move will entrench the principle of inclusiveness necessary for the growth and development of the APC and the democratic journey in Nigeria, which is essential in our quest for sustainable growth and development”, he said.

“The National Working Committee of the APC must accept that the North Central region had been neglected in the scheme of things. It had been a case that the North Central region is needed only when it is convenient during elections. After elections, they are no longer required”.

The leader of the group wondered why the North Central despite its loyalty during elections get neglected after polls. He demanded that this must be in good time.

Amodu urged the APC to zone the speakership position for the 10th National Assembly the North Central, adding that the region parades credible and competent lawmakers that would do well as Speaker of the House of Representatives.



