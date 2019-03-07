This, according to the group, is sequel to the recent "inciting" comments credited to Oshiomhole during his visit to the state on Monday, March 4, 2018, where he allegedly said: "It will be our shame if we allow an established, biased umpire to superintend and steal the votes of Akwa Ibom People.”

The group wondered why a party chairman "who could not deliver Edo state for his party" during the last presidential and National Assembly elections, would make such declaration in Akwa-Ibom state.

In an open letter signed by the leader of the movement, Prince Emmanuel Sam, the group described Oshiomhole's comment as inciting and condemnable.

The group warned that, in spite intimidation, harassment by the APC chieftain, Akwa Ibom people will return all the candidates of the party in Saturday’s elections.

“From the recent ranting of Adam Oshiomhole about the elections that took place in Akwa Ibom during their condolence visit to the state party after their whooping failure, it may not be too wrong to deduce that the national leader of the APC is making waves so as to instigate their members to act ultra vires in the forth-coming state elections," the letter read.

"May be, this is coming as the result of the fact that without needing the services of a prophet, they already have a premonition of another round of colossal collapse and outright defeat, which will render the face of the APC, a shattered visage in Akwa Ibom State.

“Let Adams Oshiomhole be therefore warned to desist from every effort and attempt to instigate violence during the coming elections in AkwaIbom state. He should know that there is no way they will be able to use federal might to hijack the will of the people in the state elections, because the Almighty will break any moves of federal might," the group declared.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday, March 9, 2019.