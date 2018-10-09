Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Adamawa govt. exposes plot by politicians to set Bindow against Buhari

2019 Election Adamawa govt. exposes plot by politicians to set Gov. Bindow against Buhari

Briefing newsmen in Yola, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh said some disgruntled politicians planned to print the campaign poster of the governor with that of the presidential candidate of another party.

  • Published:
Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow with President Muhammadu Buhari play Adamawa govt. exposes plot by politicians to set Gov. Bindow against Buhari (Twitter/@NGRPresident)

The APC-led government in Adamawa on Monday alleged plot by some politicians who lost out in the primaries to blackmail Gov. Muhammadu Bindow and set him against the party and the presidency.

Briefing newsmen in Yola, the state Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Malam Ahmad Sajoh said some disgruntled politicians planned to print the campaign poster of the governor with that of the presidential candidate of another party so as to portray him (Bindow) as having divided loyalty.

Sajoh said that the plan was to paste the posters in Yola and Abuja.

“We have credible information that the posters would be pasted in Yola and Abuja as a means, not only to blackmail the governor, but to creat a rift between him and the president.

“Let me reiterate for the avoidance of doubt that Gov. Bindow  has no intention to leave APC or work for anyone outside APC or support anybody that is not the candidate put forward by APC.

“We are APC government and remain loyal to the party at all levels and the president is the leader of the party and the most credible candidate we can market,”  Sajoh said.

He listed series of Federal Government projects going on in Adamawa, saying that the people of the state have no reason not to support Buhari again.

He urged all those who lost out in the party primaries to heed to the call by president Buhari by showing sportsmanship and join hands with winners to ensure the party’s victory at the polls. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar 'Presidential candidate that cannot travel to America,' -...bullet
2 2019 Presidency One of these 5 People may become Atiku’s running matebullet
3 2019 Election Atiku Abubakar wins PDP presidential primary, to face...bullet

Related Articles

Aisha Buhari This is why First Lady publicly attacked APC
Atiku Adamawa abandons ex VP, backs Buhari instead
2019 Elections Gov. Bindow says his re-election will end political godfatherism in Adamawa
Religious Difference I am not under any pressure to drop my Deputy – Gov. Bindow
Buhari President in late night meeting with APC Governors at Aso Rock
Ekiti Election "Don't waste your vote, vote for Fayemi," Buhari tells voters
Defection Season Gov Okorocha wants you to know that no one else will be dumping APC
Tinubu PDP is 'Poverty Development Party', APC National Leader says
Oshiomhole Here's why Buhari is backing ex governor for APC chairmanship
Seriake Dickson Nigeria needs more leaders with courage, integrity

Politics

Group says Tambuwal is the man to hand Buhari a bloody nose
2019 Elections Tambuwal finally reacts to Atiku emergence as PDP candidate
Official results of Osun governorship rerun election
Campaigns INEC advises parties, candidates to adhere to election timetable
APC rejoices over Saraki's loss in PDP's presidential election
Saraki APC rejoices over Senate President's loss in PDP's presidential primary election
Adamawa abandons Atiku, goes for Buhari
Atiku Adamawa abandons ex VP, backs Buhari instead
X
Advertisement