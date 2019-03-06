Dr Mahmud Isah, the INECs Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this to newsmen after supervising the exercise in Dutse on Wednesday.

Actually, since last Sunday, we have received three different consignment of the sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria, in Kano State.

And we have been able to sort out the materials, and as you can see, we are loading them in vehicles for distribution to the 27 local government areas in the state.

So far, seven council areas have received their consignments and we will continue to distribute up to 6 p.m. until all the councils received the materials, Isah said.

He said in order to make the exercise transparent, the commission invited all relevant stakeholders to witness it.

You know it is our policy to be transparent in all our operations, that was why we invited everybody, including the media, security agencies, CBOs and party agents to witness the exercise,he said.

The REC further said that the exercise was being conducted under tight security, adding that Special Squad from the office of the Inspector-General of Police was also part of the exercise.

According to him, more Smart Card Readers were provided to avoid any problem concerning voter accreditation.

Also, more technicians are engaged to check card reader failure instantly while other card readers were upgraded,Isah said.

He assured people of the state that some of the lapses experienced during the last elections would not happen during the March 9 polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the materials are being distributed in the presence of officers and men of security agencies and representatives of the various political parties participating in the elections.