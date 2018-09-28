Pulse.ng logo
Govs to serve as Returning Officers for APC presidential primaries

Governors to serve as Returning Officers for APC presidential primaries

The primaries would be holding across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, Sept. 28.

  • Published:
This APC position on consensus candidature will really interest you play Governors to serve as Returning Officers for APC presidential primaries (guardian)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed respective state governors to serve as Returning Officers for the Presidential Direct Primaries.

The primaries would be holding across the States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Friday, Sept. 28.

Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s acting National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement on Thursday night in Abuja.

He, however, said that in states where the party has no governors, Senators and Ministers in such states would serve as Returning Officers for the exercise.

He added that National and State House of Assembly members were to coordinate their various constituencies during the exercise.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC Presidential primaries is to pass affirmative vote on President Muhammadu Buhari who is the party’s sole aspirant for the 2019 presidential election.

The party is expected to hold a Presidential Convention on Oct. 6 to ratify the president as its candidate ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

