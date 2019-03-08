Alhaji Umar Ibrahim, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this in Gombe on Friday while briefing newsmen.

We have made adequate arrangements to cater for eventualities of smart card readers.

About 10 to 15 back-up card readers have been deployed to each local government, depending on their size.

Ibrahim said each Registration Area is being manned by one Registration Area Technical Support Personnel, to deal with any issue arising from the card reader.

He called on the electorate to ensure that the smart card reader is used for accreditation in all Polling Units, so as not to render their efforts futile,he said.

He further said eligible voters must note that,non use of the Smart Card Reader for accreditation is zero score for the unit.

The REC also said that they had renewed their commitment with the NURTW and received from them assurance of early deployment of election materials and personnel to polling units.