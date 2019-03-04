The Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has called on the people of Rivers state to protect their votes during the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to Vanguard, Wike said this while speaking at a town hall meeting in Bori on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of electoral violence, the Governor called on security agencies to carry out their duties as stipulated by law.

Wike also took a swipe at the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, describing him as desperate.

The Governor said “Just be vigilant and protect your votes. We have no security with us, but we have the Chief Security Officer of the world on our side.

“If they like they should bring Police, Army and thugs from all over the world, we are quite confident that we shall smile on March 9, 2019. Come out and vote for people you can vouch for.

“Rivers State is not like any other state. We will not allow a godfather to operate here. Our only Godfather is God.

“Those who want to shed blood in Rivers State will never succeed. I don’t know why they are plotting to destroy the state. We never caused any problems in the APC. APC fought themselves and pushed themselves out of the race. Now they want to kill everyone in the state. What is the offence of Rivers people, that we must all die because the APC excluded themselves from the ballot?

“Where are the children of the APC leaders preaching violence in Rivers State.”

Governor Wike thanked the people of Rivers East senatorial district for voting for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the presidential election and asked them to do the same on Saturday.

He also promised to inaugurate projects in the seven local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

There were several reports of violence in Rivers state during the presidential election which saw President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerge as winner.