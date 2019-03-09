Wike said this shortly after casting his vote at Unit 7, Ward 9 in Obio Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “We’ve gotten the victory, I’m quite satisfied and I’m sure we are going to winning the elections very well”.

The governor warned that the collation of votes is a place that should be watched carefully after acknowledging that the electoral process was peaceful.

We are hoping that the process will continue to be like this, the Nigerian electoral process sometimes the voting will go on very smoothly, it’s at the collation centre we are being very watchful and careful," he added.

Also, the six journalists that were reportedly kidnapped by militants in Rivers state have been released.