The Lagos state government has declared Friday, March 8, 2019, a public holiday.

According to Daily Post, the government has ordered all public and private schools to close on Thursday, March 7, 2019 and resume on Monday, March 11, 2019.

This was made known to newsmen in a statement issued by the Deputy Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education, Adesegun Ogundeji on Monday, March 4, 2019.

The statement reads: “This statement became necessary to correct the impression in some quarters that schools will not open on Thursday, 7th March, 2019.

“The break is to ensure all students and pupils are united with their families during the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections that will hold on Saturday, 9th March, 2019.

ALSO READ: Ambode denies working for Atiku during presidential election

“All parents, teachers and stakeholders in the education sector and the entire public are enjoined to observe this break in the interest of all Lagosians.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governorship and state assembly elections will hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.