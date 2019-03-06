The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje has dropping out of the race.

According to Agbaje, dropping out will mean that he has betrayed the hopes of many Lagosians who believe in him.

The PDP guber candidate made this known in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, by his media aide, Felix Oboagwina.

According to Daily Post, He also said “I have not stepped down. And I will not step down for anybody

“Neither my party nor I have any arrangement with anybody to drop out of the race. And at this point in time, no Jupiter can even make such a suggestion to me. It is taboo. It is indecent. It will not happen. Such has not even crossed my mind.

“To step down for whom? Stepping down will be an unfortunate betrayal of the hopes and dreams of millions of Lagosians who consider me as the only alternative to the impunity and corruption they have suffered in the hands of the Pharaoh who has selfishly cornered the state and its resources these past 20 years.

“The results of the last elections, despite its being cooked and falsified to favour APC, show that Jimi Agbaje and PDP have a formidable standing and they are the preferred team to take over the leadership of the state.

“We are the glimmer of hope. We are the light at the end of the dark tunnel. And I will never be part of anything to betray our people’s trust and hope. So help me God.”

The Lagos state governorship election is slated to hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.