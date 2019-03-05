The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that the use of smart card readers will be made compulsory during the upcoming governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

This was made known to newsmen by INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye in Abuja on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Okoye said the electoral body took the decision following allegations arising from the just concluded presidential election that it was selective in the use of card readers, according to Punch.

“INEC hereby states categorically that the allegations are absolutely false and the speculations are without any basis whatsoever.

“The use of the smart card readers is not only mandatory but its deliberate non use attracts the sanction of possible prosecution of erring officials in accordance with the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the conduct of elections.

“This is in addition to the voiding of any result emanating from such units or areas, as was done in the presidential and national assembly elections of February 23.

“The general public and all officials engaged for the elections are hereby informed that the commission is not reconsidering the use of these smart card readers which has greatly improved the credibility of our elections and instilled a high level of public trust in them.

“To clear any doubt or ambiguity, we wish to state that the deployment and mandatory use of SCRs in next Saturday’s elections will not only be uniformed but also universal, and the provisions of the regulations and guidelines will be strictly and vigorously enforced.

“All stakeholders are to note and be guided accordingly please,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused INEC of rigging last Saturday’s presidential election to favour President Buhari.