The Governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai has said that he is not bothered if he loses the governorship election which held on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

According to Punch, the Governor said President Buhari will give him a job in Abuja if he is not re-elected.

El-Rufai said this while speaking with journalists after casting his vote at his polling unit on Saturday.

“I am not under tension because President Muhammadu Buhari has won his election.

“Even if I lose, I already have a job. It is just my staff that are jittery because if I lose, they will lose their jobs.”

The Governor won at his polling unit 024 where he got 367 votes to defeat his closest rival Ashiru Kudan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored only 59 Votes.

El-Rufai also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).