The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kwara, Mr. Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, has defeated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Abdulrazaq Atunwa to win the Kwara gubernatorial election.

Razaq polled 331,546 votes to beat Atunwa who polled 114,754 votes.

Results from all 16 local governments indicate that Razaq led Atunwa with a vote margin of 216,792.

The APC trounced the PDP in all 16 local government areas.

An oil and gas businessman, Razaq would succeed Mr. Abdulfatah Ahmed who has completed his two-term of eight years in office.

Atunwa, 49, a member of the House of Representatives, was the handpicked candidate of Senate President Bukola Saraki who lost his bid to return to the senate on February 23, 2019.

A rallying Oto ge! (Enough is Enough) battle cry in Kwara from voters and opposition figures alike, sought to dismantle the Saraki hegemony and vestiges in the North central state, before the general elections.