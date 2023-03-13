ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governorship candidate in Rivers raises alarm over false rape accusation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Sobomabo Jackrich, the Governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Rivers, has raised the alarm of alleged plans by some people to frame him up over rape and child molestation accusation so as to scuttle his ambition.

Mr Sobomabo Jackrich (TheNewsNigeria)
Mr Sobomabo Jackrich (TheNewsNigeria)

Jackrich made this known on Sunday at a media briefing in Port Harcourt.

Recommended articles

Jackrich said his offence was because he criticised certain authorities in the State, on alleged subversion of the will of the people during the Feb. 25 presidential and National Assembly general elections.

Jackrich said the alleged plan was to put him off and lock him up by security agents, so as to make sure he did not come out to participate in the March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said his other offence was because he spoke against the ills, happenings in the the state, such as giving employment and promotions of workers few weeks to the expiration of the current administration.

He also recalled that in 2019, the same people framed him up on spurious allegations and were to charge him to court on child rape and child molestation, all in an attempt to tarnish his image.

He therefore called on security agencies, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to investigate the allegations and avert the plan.

He said his party would not relent in ensuring that the built reputation of the candidate is not tarnished on any cheap blackmail or campaign of calumny that would make him look like a criminal.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Caution Labour Party against protests - APC group urges security agents

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

Buratai congratulates Tinubu, drums support for APC governorship, assembly candidates

Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

Governors give Emefiele, Malami ultimatum to obey Supreme Court order on naira policy

Nwobodo endorses PDP’s Mbah, urges youths to vote massively for him

Nwobodo endorses PDP’s Mbah, urges youths to vote massively for him

Kano Govt sends bill for establishment of rural road agency, others to assembly – Commissioner

Kano Govt sends bill for establishment of rural road agency, others to assembly – Commissioner

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey totals 48,000 – Erdogan

Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey totals 48,000 – Erdogan

Governorship candidate in Rivers raises alarm over false rape accusation

Governorship candidate in Rivers raises alarm over false rape accusation

Lagos residents donate 300 units blood to victims of train accident

Lagos residents donate 300 units blood to victims of train accident

Our candidate not capable of governing Katsina - NNPP chairman declares

Our candidate not capable of governing Katsina - NNPP chairman declares

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@MrJAGs]

3 major reasons Peter Obi defeated Tinubu in Lagos according to Sanwo-Olu

Julius-Abure

LP dissolves Rivers Executive Council for endorsing Wike’s man, Fubara

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate leads supporters to INEC headquarters in Abuja. (Daily Trust)

2023 Election: Atiku leads PDP protest to INEC headquarters in Abuja

Governors running for second term

These are the governors running for second term on Saturday