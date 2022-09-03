RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governorship candidate dies in Ogun one week after picking ticket

Nurudeen Shotayo

The candidate died after a brief illness.

Prof David Bamgbose. [Daily Trust]
The deceased, who was a Professor of Educational Management, was unveiled as the PRP candidate by the Chairman of the party, Samson Ogunsanya, after a meeting with leaders and stakeholders of the party in Abeokuta on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

However, Bamgbose died after a brief illness on Friday, September 2, 2022, barely one week after his emergence, Daily Trust reported.

The paper added that Bamgbose died at the Lantoro Hospital, Abeokuta.

The deceased was governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he stepped down for Ladi Adebutu who later emerged the Party’s candidate.

He, however, explained that the “injustice” meted out to him by the PDP forced him to join the PRP.

Meanwhile, his Personal Assistant, Mr Oduntan Olayemi, has confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

He said Bamgbose was rushed to the hospital around Olomore after he complained of being tired a day earlier.

He was later referred to Federal Medical Central, (FMC), Abeokuta, where he gave up the ghost.

“He complained of tiredness on yesterday and we decided to take him to an hospital around Olomore. We were referred to FMC for further checks

“We opted for the state hospital, Lantoro, because of the urgency and he was admitted at the emergency ward where he was administered oxygen till today (Friday).

“I got back to the hospital this morning and I met him breathing too fast and heavy. I got a call from where I went to get him some prescribed medication that he had passed on,” Olayemi narrated.

Bamgbose is survived by his wife, Mary, and six children.

