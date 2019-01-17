Bagudu, who is the Coordinator of the Presidential Campaign Team (PCT) for the North West gave the advise at the flag-off of APC Youth and Women North-West Presidential Campaign and empowerment of 100 women in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

She said President Muhammadu Buhari initiated various programmes and projects that encouraged youths and women to be self reliant and productive members of the society.

“If you want sustainability of the good works of Mr President, vote for APC at all levels in order to continue where it has started.

“We urge you to vote not only President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Atiku Bagudu but all our candidates contesting for various political positions in the state,” she said.

Bagudu expressed optimism that the party would be victorious and sweep all the political positions in the general elections.

The coordinator said that the party had delivered many promises it made to the masses in 2015, adding that the party needed a chance to complete the remaining ones for the betterment of the masses.

Also speaking, Gov. Atiku Bagudu, promised massive votes for Buhari in the 2019 election.

He said the large turnout of women and youths at the event was an indication that people of the state loved Buhari and would re-elect him in 2019.

The governor reassured women and youths of his government’s resolve to better their lives through various empowerment schemes.

“My government will give more women opportunities to serve in the state.

“We have the highest number of women in government in the whole north-western states, and we will continue to do more for them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the highlight of the event was the empowerment of 100 women with N10,000 cash under the Sardaunan Gwandu Foundation.

The foundation is owned by the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna.