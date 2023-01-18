Governors summon Emefiele over Naira redesign

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum, through its spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, stated that the planned meeting would be held on Thursday, January 19.

While referring to the NGF’s Director General, Asishana Okauru, the spokesperson noted that the virtual meeting would focus on the latest apex bank’s withdrawal policy and naira redesign.

What happened: CBN introduced the naira redesign policy in October 2022 last year and directed Nigerians to deposit their old notes in banks by January 31, 2023.

Police invade Emefiele's home: Last night, reports emerged that a team of heavily armed police officers have laid a siege on the Maitama home of the Central Bank Governor.