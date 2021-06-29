RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Governor Seyi Makinde sacks all Oyo State commissioners

Makinde announced dissolution of the state executive council at the end of its weekly meeting.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]
The Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday announced the dissolution of the state's executive council.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor constituted the cabinet on Aug. 14, 2019.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, made this known in a statement on Tuesday night in Ibadan.

Adisa said that Makinde announced dissolution of the state executive council at the end of its weekly meeting which lasted about five hours.

According to him, the Governor's Chief of Staff, Chief Bisi Ilaka, and 17 commissioners were affected.

"The council members, who were not affected include the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Head of Service, Mrs Amudat Agboola; and the Director-General of Due Process Office, Ms Tara Adefope.

"The governor expressed the gratitude of the government and the people of Oyo State to the sacked executive council members and wished them well in their future endeavours.

"He equally praised the dedication to duty and the commitment of the council members to the cause of taking the state from poverty to prosperity," he said in a statement.

